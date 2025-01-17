Tallahassee firefighters battle two Friday morning fires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department battled two fires early Friday morning sending one person to the hospital. The first fire broke out at a home on Graves Road after midnight.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a two-story home. Crews found the fire in the kitchen on the first floor. One person was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a church building on South Monroe Street.

Firefighters discovered flames coming from beneath the building. They put the fire out before it could spread.

TFD was assisted on both scenes by the Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County EMS and City of Tallahassee Utilities.

