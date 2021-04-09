Tallahassee Fire Department unveils new E-ONE ladder truck

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department held a ceremonial "push-in" for its newest piece of equipment, an E-ONE ladder truck on Thursday.

With a solid track record for aiding and protecting crews while they aid and protect their communities, this vehicle features a hydraulically operated, aerial ladder that is complemented by specialized equipment to assist with forcible entry, ventilation and search and rescue tactics.

Deputy Chief Richard Jones explained how this new truck fits into their fleet.

This is the newest member of our fleet it is a ladder truck," said Jones. "Ladder trucks are mission-critical for the operation and the men and women that are assigned to these pieces of equipment are very highly trained and highly skilled."

Station One now becomes the fifth station in Leon County to be equipped with a ladder truck.