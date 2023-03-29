Tallahassee Fire Department to host car seat check event

For those that may need their kids' car seats checked, the Tallahassee Fire Department will be hosting a car seat check event Thursday, March 30, for the community.

Those interested must schedule an appointment and will be filled on a first-come first-served basis.

Available appointment times are 9:30 a.m, 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. and will take place at 2964 Municipal Way.

To schedule an appointment, text 339-502-0611 with:

