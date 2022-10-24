Tallahassee Fire Department to hold Fire, EMS Recruitment Day

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Tallahassee Fire Department is set to host a Fire and EMS Recruitment Day, encouraging community members to come out and learn about the careers.

According to TFD, attendees will learn what firefighters and Emergency Medical Services do specifically, what education is needed and how to prepare for a career in EMS or Fire services.

The event will be held on Sat., Nov.12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2964 Municipal Way.

EMTs, paramedics and firefighters from the Panhandle and Big Bend area will be in attendance.