Tallahassee Fire Department responds to incident on West Tharpe Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire around 3:26 a.m. Thursday.

According to a report by the Tallahassee Fire Department, a structure fire was at the 2000 block of West Tharpe Street.

TFD units were on scene in less than five minutes. A multi-residential structure had heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the building.

The crew that initially was at the scene had to enter the building and went towards the back to attack the fire.

According to the news release, no occupants were inside the apartment and no injuries were reported. The fire did not spread to the attic or attached units.

The incident remains under investigation.