Tallahassee Fire Department responds to incident on Corlett Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on the 400 block of Corlett Street Thursday morning.

According to a news release provided by the Tallahassee Fire Department, at 10:23 a.m. its personnel went to the incident and crews discovered fire coming from a utility trailer with a 500-gallon tank attached.

TFD Extinguishes Utility Trailer Fire on Corlett Street https://t.co/I5GCtEK23h pic.twitter.com/k5PeKI1pHq — Tallahassee Fire Dept (@cotfire) August 25, 2022

The report notes that the trailer was near a large structure.

Firefighters attacked the fire, which was spreading because of the large amount of fuel on the ground. The crew prevented the fire from reaching the structure, but a small portable was damaged.

TFD did not report any injuries from the incident.