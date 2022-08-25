Watch Now
Tallahassee Fire Department responds to incident on Corlett Street

Vehicle fire occurred Thursday morning
Posted at 4:56 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 17:08:47-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on the 400 block of Corlett Street Thursday morning.

According to a news release provided by the Tallahassee Fire Department, at 10:23 a.m. its personnel went to the incident and crews discovered fire coming from a utility trailer with a 500-gallon tank attached.

The report notes that the trailer was near a large structure.

Firefighters attacked the fire, which was spreading because of the large amount of fuel on the ground. The crew prevented the fire from reaching the structure, but a small portable was damaged.

TFD did not report any injuries from the incident.

