Tallahassee Fire Department responds to fire on Bodmin Moor Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Bodmin Moor Drive on Tuesday night.

According to a report by the Tallahassee Fire Department, its unit was dispatched at 9:34 p.m. to a residence on the 3000 block of Bodmin Moor Drive.

The unit arrived at the scene within five minutes and discovered a single-story home with heavy smoke coming from the structure.

The TFD report notes first arriving units quickly made an attack to extinguish a fire in the attic and search for occupants.

All occupants were out of the structure, and there were no reported injuries.

TFD located and rescued several pets from the home.

The Tallahassee Police Department, the city of Tallahassee Utility and Leon County Emergency Medical Services assisted the fire crew on the scene.

The Tallahassee Fire Department estimates damages between $60,000 and $75,000.