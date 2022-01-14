Tallahassee Fire Department responds to building fire on East Call Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire early Friday morning.

According to a report by TFD, at 1:13 a.m. personnel from the Tallahassee Fire Department was dispatched to a building fire on the 600 block of East Call Street.

Upon arrival, its crews discovered fire exiting the roof of the building.

The Tallahassee Fire Department searched the building for occupants and made an interior attack to extinguish the fire.

TFD notes the fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes.

The report adds the daycare located in the building was closed at the time of the fire. No one was in the building, and there were no reported injuries. The business is expected to be closed for repairs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.