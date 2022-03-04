Tallahassee fire crews declare brush fire off Thomasville Road 'out'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 1:15 P.M. UPDATE: Tallahassee Fire Department officials tell ABC 27 that the brush fire was declared "out" at 12:45 p.m.

The Tallahassee Fire Department is currently working to contain a "large brush fire" off of Thomasville Road.

TFD officials told ABC 27 that there are about five firetrucks on the scene battling the fire that is near the 2500 block of Cold Harbor Drive.

The fire began around 11:45 a.m. as a smaller brush fire, then as conditions changed with wind and other factors, it spread to a larger size, TFD added.

The fire department also added that at this time there are no plans for evacuations or any danger to this public, but that things could change with fire conditions evolving.

Brush fires can spread dangerously fast given the dry weather currently being seen in the area.

No official cause of the fire has been released yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.