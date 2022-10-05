Tallahassee Fire Department responded to mobile home fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire Wednesday morning.

The incident was on the 600 block of Whittaker Road.

According the fire department, at 7:55 a.m., it dispatched personnel to the scene within five minutes and discovered a mobile home with smoke and flames showing from the front side of the structure.

Fire department personnel entered the unit and were able to quickly get the fire under control.

The fire department confirmed that it searched the structure, and no occupants were inside the home during the incident and no injuries were reported.

TFD said it was assisted on scene by the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Leon County EMS and City of Tallahassee Utilities.

The State Fire Marshal was called to the scene and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.