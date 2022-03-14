Tallahassee Fire Department rescues dog from kitchen fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Fire Department rescued a dog from a fire on Sunday evening.

The fire occurred in the 1000 block of Bonnie Drive at 6:08 p.m., according to reports. Upon arrival, firefighters found the kitchen to be fully in flames.

Crews were able to put the fire out and determine that no one was inside, but during the search, firefighters found the resident's dog and brought him out to safety.

The cause of the fire appears to be electrical, according to TFD, and no injuries were reported.