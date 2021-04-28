Tallahassee Fire Department reopens cadet program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After closing the program for more than a year, the Tallahassee Fire Department is opening enrollment for their Cadets Program.

Cadets ages 14 to 21 who are still enrolled in school will learn CPR, firefighter training, and will have the opportunity for ride alongs with the fire department.

Captain Bobby Porter said the program is a great opportunity for kids to see the work and dedication it takes to be a fire fighter.

"It gives them knowledge about what we do as firefighters and what we do as a fire department and how we serve the community," said Porter. "It gives them some training, so that if they do want to pursue a career in firefighting, it gives them a leg up when they start going to school and doing different ems classes and fire classes."

If you have a child that qualifies, you can sign them up through the fire department.