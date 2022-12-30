TFD remind community about firework safety for New Year's Eve celebrations

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A day like New Year's Eve can be one of the most dangerous days in the year.

According to the Tallahassee Fire Department, over 19,000 fires are caused by fireworks.

Lieutenant Luther McCleallan with the department says common mistakes people are making before lighting up fireworks--

"Not having water on hand for if there is an accident also trying to relight fireworks after they didn't go off or just holding them in your hand or just using them, the way they weren't intended to be used," says McCleallan.

The accelerants inside the fireworks burn at such a hot temperature you can't just brush it off.

The Fire department says the people who are most at risk for getting injured around fireworks are mostly children.

Kielah Footman who's been selling fireworks in Leon County for 7 years. When she is enjoying fireworks with her family, she makes sure everyone knows how to have fun safely.

"We always remind them to always light the firework and throw it on the grown, keep it on the grown, don't pick it up, always take water and dice it with water so you can make sure the flame is completely gone," says Footman.

