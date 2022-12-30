Tallahassee Fire Department remind community of safe firework practices

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — With New Year's approaching, the Tallahassee Fire Department remind local citizens on how to remain safe with fireworks while celebrating.

TFD encourages those planning to ring in 2023 with fireworks to follow these fireworks safety tips:



Do not allow children to play with or ignite fireworks

Never try to pick up or re-light fireworks that have not ignited fully

Keep a water hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of fire

Light fireworks one at a time and quickly move back

Find a flat surface and make sure it is not too windy while using fireworks

Wear eye protection

Do not hold fireworks in your hand or have any part of your body over them while lighting

Check your neighborhood rules to ensure proper use of fireworks in your specific area

Point fireworks away from homes and keep away from leaves, brush and flammable substances

Do not carry fireworks in your pocket. The friction could set them off

Soak all used fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing them away

According to TFD, fireworks cause a reported 19,500 fires annually, posing a threat to people's health and safety. Half of injuries caused by fireworks seen in emergency rooms were to extremities such as hands, fingers, or legs, TFD reports. Other emergency room injuries from fireworks include eye or other parts of the head, accounting for one-third of injuries and sparklers accounting for one-fourth of injuries, according to TFD.

