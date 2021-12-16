Tallahassee Fire Department releases safety tips for the holiday season

The Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) urges residents to remain diligent in their fire safety practices during the holiday season.

Decorations including candles, lights and Christmas trees are festive, but without safety precautions, they can become fire hazards.

To highlight the importance of holiday fire safety, TFD hosted the annual Christmas Tree fire safety demonstration this week in partnership with State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis. This effort emphasized how simple, proactive steps can help keep your family safe this season.