Tallahassee Fire Department investigating fire on Tyron Pass

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) is investigating a fire that occurred early Tuesday morning in the northeast section of the city.

According to a news release from the Tallahassee Fire Department, at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, fire personnel responded to a building fire located on the 100 block of Tyron Pass.

When the crew arrived at the scene, a two-story structure had heavy smoke and fire exiting the building.

The report notes TFD personnel quickly attacked the fire to get the fire under control.

The fire crew also performed a search of the structure and found no occupants inside the building. TFD confirmed there were no injuries reported at the scene.

The Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the city of Tallahassee Utilities assisted the fire department at the scene.

The Florida State Fire Marshal's Office was also at the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.