Tallahassee Fire Department called to structure fires early Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department was dispatched to two structure fires Sunday.

The first was on the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard as TFD personnel responded at 1:44 a.m. and were at the scene in less than five minutes.

When they arrived, heavy smoke and fire were coming from the front of a single-story structure.

Department personnel quickly attacked the fire to get it knocked down.

The department confirmed a search was performed on the structure and no occupants were found inside and no injuries were reported.

The Florida State Fire Marshal was called to the scene for further investigation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The second fire occurred on the 1700 block of De Saix Boulevard at 8:20 a.m. TFD said it was informed that there was one person in the structure.

When the fire department crew arrived at the scene, a mobile home was on fire and had smoke and fire coming from a window.

The fire was attacked by TFD personnel. The structure was searched, and no one was found inside and no injuries were reported by TFD.

TFD believes the fire originated from the kitchen area.

The Red Cross and the city of Tallahassee utilities were called to the scene to help.

In both incidents, the Tallahassee Police Department, and the Leon County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) assisted TFD at the scene.