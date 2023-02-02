Tallahassee Fire Department actively recruiting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department is almost fully staffed but that doesn't mean they stop recruiting.

TFD is currently training five new recruits. Once they're done with their six-week training, the department will be almost fully staffed except for one position. But in about a year they'll open a new fire station, needing to fill 20 to 30 firefighter positions.

Chief Jerome Gaines said they've been struggling to get applicants following the pandemic.

"People see it as a job and as you see with people they'll move from one job to the next," Chief Gaines explained. "So that's another thing we have to overcome is that generational mindset. That's why we have the recruitment team and that's why we're out there 365 days a year."

The five new recruits will have their pinning ceremony on February 10. Applications are open for anyone interested in joining the department.