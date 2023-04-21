Watch Now
Tallahassee fire chief Gaines set to retire

Set to leave position in May
City of Tallahassee
Jerome Gaines has served as the chief of the Tallahassee Fire Department since June 2014.
Posted at 4:53 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 16:53:11-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Since 2014, Jerome Gaines has led the Tallahassee Fire Department as the fire chief.

In a few weeks, Gaines will be moving on as the fire department confirmed to ABC 27 Friday morning that Gaines will retire from his position of fire chief.

Gaines’ last work day is scheduled for May 18.

Gaines was appointed the city of Tallahassee’s fire chief on June 30, 2014.

The city of Tallahassee notes Gaines’ career as a firefighter dates back to the early 1980s and during his career, he worked in several positions in the firefighting industry.

