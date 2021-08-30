Tallahassee, FAMU honor local civil rights activists with street renaming

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee and Florida A&M University will commemorate a Tallahassee couple instrumental in the local civil rights movement, the late Robert and Trudie Perkins, by naming a street in their honor.

Robert and Trudie Perkins Way, formerly Gamble Street will be officially unveiled at a ceremony on Friday, Sept. 10, at 8:30 a.m. in the FAMU Welcome Center Parking Lot, 1420 Wahnish Way. Work to rename the street in honor of the Perkins began in November 2020.

The timing of the event coincides with what would have been the couple’s 75th wedding anniversary.

Robert and Trudie Perkins graduated from FAMU in the 1940s. They owned a local business and pursued noble professions; Robert Perkins in higher education and Trudie Perkins in nursing.

Both fought for equal opportunity for and treatment of African Americans. Robert Perkins began his activism by working to get recreational facilities for local children.

Trudie Perkins led workplace reform, seeking equal pay for African American nurses.

“Robert and Trudie Perkins sought to make Tallahassee a more inclusive community, a place where everyone had opportunities to work and play with dignity,” Mayor John Dailey said. “Their legacy lives on, and it is my hope that having their names prominently featured on FAMU’s campus and in their former neighborhood serves as an inspiration to the next generation of leaders.”

The idea to honor the Perkins by naming a street for them in their former neighborhood came from local residents. FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., sent a letter to the City Commission in support of the name change.

“Gracing our campus with the new Robert and Trudie Perkins Way gives us the honor of recognizing a husband-and-wife team who contributed so much to positive change in this community,” Robinson said. "They were tireless in their advocacy and relentless in their fight for social justice and economic equality.”

The City and FAMU will stream the ceremony live at YouTube.com/user/WCOT.

