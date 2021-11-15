Tallahassee family welcomes adopted son from South Korea, thanks Delta Airlines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Beau Welborn is the newest member of Kelly and Hunter's family.

The couple's adoption journey was a long one. For more than two years the couple's contact with their son Beau in South Korea was only through photographs and phone calls.

"We prayed for him," said Hunter. "And we're people of faith, and we believe that this is what the Lord called us to do."

In September their prayers were answered. The Welborns received the call that they could come and pick Beau up but they faced new challenges.

"COVID through a wrench into things," said Kelly. "COVID hit, and then we got matched the next month."

When they arrived at TLH to get on their flight to Seoul, South Korea they hit another bump.

"Korea now requires a Korean Electronic Travel Authorization," said Kelly.

A document they needed to enter the country to get Beau that they did not have and missed their flight trying to complete.

Delta Airlines worked with the family to get them on the next flight, but their work was far from over.

When the Welborns landed back into Tallahassee, there was a special homecoming for the now family of three planned by Delta employees like ticket agent Marya Denmark.

"When we walked out of the gate area, there were about 30 or 40 people to greet them with balloons and everything," said Denmark.

Denmark, who was adopted herself, says the Welborn's story will always hold a special place in her heart.

"I thought it was so beautiful for his parents to go through much and prove how much they love him, then go get him bring him home," said Denmark.

For the Welborns, the family is happy that their wait is over and Beau is finally home here in Tallahassee.

"It's even better than what we could have imagined," said Hunter.