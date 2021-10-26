Tallahassee family builds haunted house to benefit Second Harvest of the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Family bonding, giving back, and the spirit of Halloween. The Brockmon family checked every box this year with their haunted house attraction.

"It was actually more of a alternative to taking kids down to Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights," recalled Brockmon family patriarch Ricardo.

The alternative came in the form of a handmade haunted house.

"It was really challenging at first, we got this tent, but then it rained the first week and it collapsed. So we then had to go buy things to make it more secure," said mom Shari.

The family eventually finished the product. Initially opening it up to their kid's friends.

"Then, my wife who's always thinking about different ways to give back; she's like 'Well why don't we do something like a charity drive," said Ricardo.

From there, the family decided to charge admission at the price of a donation to Second Harvest of the Big Bend. That idea led to a life lesson from the parents.

"Instead of being stressed or troubled by a lot of things going on in society today, it was just a matter of 'Hey, lets put this together. If it turns into something, great. If not, the intention is still there," he said. "As long as you're giving from the heart, I feel like everyone has something to give."

The family is launching the attraction again October 30 and 31. You can find it at the corner of Whirlaway Trail and Gallahadion.

They'll also have a gaming trailer on site for more fun after the frights.