Tallahassee faith leaders holding citywide day of prayer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fighting COVID-19 with faith. That's the goal of 90 different pastors Monday, taking part in a day of prayer and fasting.

Church leaders across the Capital City will be joining in the online services.

Starting at 6 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., they will be leaning on their faith, asking for help with people's health, to stop violence, unite one another and meet other community needs.

Pastor Judy Mandrell says the idea came to her three weeks ago.

"The Lord woke me up one morning around 4:00 a.m. and the spirit spoke to me and said 'call the city to prayer.' I got up, I prayed and asked for direction, I called a few people and they said 'Let's go for it,'" said Dr. Mandrell.

The services will be happening completely via zoom. If you would like to take part you can click here.