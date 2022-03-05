Tallahassee Downtown Market returns to Ponce De Leon Park Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's a sign that spring is just a few days away.

Vendors and shoppers will pack Ponce de Leon Park Saturday for the Tallahassee Downtown Market.

Organizers say the market brings an economic advantage to businesses in the park and the surrounding area.

"This is a great opportunity to really stimulate the local economy from the vendors to the businesses involved and bring more foot traffic into the heart of our community," says Elizabeth Emmanuel, who is with the Downtown Tallahassee Improvement Authority.

Between 30 and 60 vendors typically fill up the park.

"I know several businesses in our community that started here and now have brick and mortars," says Chrissy Souders, who owns Kitschy Wearable Art and is the manager of Tallahassee Downtown Market. She says the market is the perfect place to be for beginners.

"Many people when they start a business there's a lot of upfront costs but with the Tallahassee Downtown Market it's a thirty dollar fee and you get to try it out and see if it works for you and your business."

The market runs from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. every Saturday through November.