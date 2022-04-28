Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority unveils mural for Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Increasing cultural representation through art; that's the mission of Tallahassee's Downtown Improvement Authority.

Wednesday, the authority unveiled a 135-foot mural conveying the origin story of the Clans of Seminole Tribe in Florida.

Featuring images of symbolic natural elements, palmetto leaves and more.

The mural was designed by artist Wilson Bowers and Samuel Tommie from the Seminole Tribe of Florida as it holds a special place in their hearts.

"When this opportunity came up to do the wall, I wanted to do something that isn't always represented and isn't always talked about, and to finally get the opportunity to showcase a little bit of who we are culturally and where we come from, was pretty awesome," Bowers said.

This project was made possible by a 2020 grant from the Knight Foundation to help invest in projects and make the Tallahassee community more vibrant.