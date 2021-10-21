Tallahassee community to get new mural in Market District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local artist, Maclay High School students and the Knight Creative Communities Institute are working together to create a two-story mural that represents Tallahassee.

Senior Carly White's design was chosen to be featured along with Hopkins' Eatery and she wants people to feel positive when they see it.

"You know happy and excited about it," said White. "You know it makes the place a lot more vibrant and just happier."

The Market District Association teamed up with KCCI to create a community-driven project that enhances public spaces through art.

Students submitted their designs to the board, received feedback and presented their final product.

They partnered with artist Cosby Hayes. He said art gives him a sense of fulfillment and he feels blessed being able to give people something beautiful to look at.

"Art in particular I think offers an opportunity for an authentic level of interaction," said Hayes. "You know people are out in these spaces every day and they get to familiarize themselves and come to know the works in public art in a way that you might not find in a museum."

"You know if you only spend a few minutes with a painting you might feel one way about it but if you come back and you see it day to day on your way to work or whatever you might grow to have a different relationship with that piece of art," Hayes then added.

KCCI Director Betsy Couch said the organization's mission is to add a pop of color throughout Tallahassee.

"Murals have been proven to improve mental health, to improve someone's connection to a place," said Couch. "They are destination pieces. People might have visitors in town or residents might want to come and take pictures with them and murals really help give an area an identity and that is what it helps enhance a sense of place for a district."

Sophomore Jalen Crawford said it feels good completing an art project.

"You do all the hard work, and it pays off," said Crawford.

Hard work is on display for all to see and the mural can be spotted along Hopkins' Eatery in the market district.

For more information about KCCI click here.