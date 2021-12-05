Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tallahassee community rallies together, donates diapers to parents in need at RedEye Coffee

items.[0].image.alt
wtxl
Poster image (5).jpg
Posted at 9:25 AM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 09:29:03-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community-- donating diapers and wipes to parents in need.

People made a stop at RedEye Coffee in Midtown Saturday-- dropping off baby supplies. Anyone who dropped off diapers got a free small drip or cold brew.

For owner Barbie Moro, putting together a diaper drive was personal.

"The need for diapers and wipes. It is something that is so critical and so taken for granted, to have that access and to have the ability to just go out and just get diapers and wipes when you need it," said Moro.

The diapers and wipes will be donated to the Capital Area Healthy Start, Refuge House, and Brehon Family Services.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming