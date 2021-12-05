Tallahassee community rallies together, donates diapers to parents in need at RedEye Coffee

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community-- donating diapers and wipes to parents in need.

People made a stop at RedEye Coffee in Midtown Saturday-- dropping off baby supplies. Anyone who dropped off diapers got a free small drip or cold brew.

For owner Barbie Moro, putting together a diaper drive was personal.

"The need for diapers and wipes. It is something that is so critical and so taken for granted, to have that access and to have the ability to just go out and just get diapers and wipes when you need it," said Moro.

The diapers and wipes will be donated to the Capital Area Healthy Start, Refuge House, and Brehon Family Services.