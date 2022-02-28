Tallahassee community comes together for Ukraine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Faith leaders across Tallahassee gathering in prayer for the people of Ukraine.

When tensions between Russia and the Ukraine continued to escalate, Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee knew they had to do something.

"We are our brother and sisters keeper," said Reverend R.B. Holmes of Bethel. "Just because we are in Tallahassee, we ought to really respond prayerfully to our friends in Ukraine."

While the Russian invasion of Ukraine brought together faith leaders and community members on Sunday afternoon, it also brought Ukrainian Americans together with supporters on Saturday at the state capitol building.

"At the moment my youngest sister is trying to cross the border to Poland to be able to come to the U.S. or some other European country as a refugee," said Ugene Solyanik— a Ukranian-American from Tallahassee,

Solyanik said he continues to worry about his family still inside Ukraine.

"She wake up around 5:00 in the morning and saw russian bombs falling on her town," said Solyanik.

Damon Victor of the Rotary Club of Tallahassee Northside said he's heard of stories similar to Solyaniks.

Right now, the Rotary Club is raising money for Ukranian humanitarian aide.

"We've been able to put together a quick response to this Ukranian relief issue," said Victor.

Victor says the club has opened up donations to help with aide of all sorts for the Ukranian people.

"First and foremost it's food for hospitals and orphanages that have been damaged," said Victor. "Secondly, we have been working with medical supplies, we're talking about first aid. Thirdly we're talking about civil types of relief items such as chargers, generators, batteries, thermal underwear, clothing, those sorts of things."

If you would like to support the Rotary Clubs efforts in raising money for Ukraine, click here.