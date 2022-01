For those who have considered a career in public safety, they will have a great opportunity coming their way this weekend at the Tallahassee Community College Florida Public Safety Institute in Havana.

Tallahassee Community College will hold its Public Safety Day this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the institute.

Individuals will have the chance to see basic training for those in law enforcement, EMT, EMS, fire, emergency communications and wildlife personnel.