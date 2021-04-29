Tallahassee Community College trucking program seeks to address driver shortage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gas prices are expected to rise this summer, and the National Tank Truck Carriers say it's because of a shortage of truck drivers.

Tallahassee Community College now offers an 8-week course and a 5-week course to get people ready to hit the roads and deliver goods throughout the country.

TCC Vice President for Workforce Innovation Kim Moore said the school is seeing a growing demand for people wanting to get into the industry.

"At some points, there's a waiting list for the program. Such a huge demand that we've expanded it to include Wakulla County as well. There's even a grant called Triumph that allows individuals residing in Franklin and Wakulla county at no cost, trying to meet that growing demand that we're seeing."

If interested, contact 1-833-TCC-JOBS or workforce@tcc.fl.edu.