Tallahassee Community College teams with local businesses to tackle labor shortage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With over 200 open positions in healthcare alone, a 10 percent expected growth in manufacturing, and a shortage in transportation Tallahassee Community College is teaming up with local businesses to meet those labor needs.

"As we go up and down the streets of Tallahassee and wherever else you see help wanted, help wanted, help wanted," said Kimberly Moore, the Vice President of Workforce Innovation at Tallahassee Community College.

When it comes to the labor shortage, she says businesses and students all want the same thing; getting them into the workforce sooner.

The school is meeting that need by offering shorter training programs. TCC is working directly with local businesses to focus on targeted skills in the classroom.

Moore said they'll be able to "meet not only the employer need but the student need for learning and hands-on."

For the first time, they're seeing over 200 Florida State University healthcare students apply for the medical assistant program at TCC while still being enrolled at FSU.

The program gives them hands-on experience at local healthcare facilities while helping them stay better connected with their community in hopes of keeping them here longer.

Moore added, "they will then learn about our community and perhaps even stay here."

So far, by working on a shorter curriculum with TCC, places like Tallahassee Primary Care Associates have been able to easier fill positions.

Director of Operations, Priya Hiraga, says the fast-track is the way to go.

"The faster they can get through the program, the quicker they can get hands-on skills and take that credentialing, they can come and work," Hiraga said.

TCC plans to work with dozens of more local and statewide businesses with a heavy focus on transportation next: They're rolling out a commercial vehicle driving program.

