Tallahassee Community College swears in new police chief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's a new police chief in town.

Leaders at Tallahassee Community College swore in Wesley Hardin Monday to lead their campus police department.

Chief Hardin said he's blessed and grateful to be able to lead security for the college, and that he wants to use his influence to improve rapport between his new team and students.

"What I want to do is make sure that I and all of my officers are available and approachable to the students so that they can build a rapport, and to take back the narrative that we are more than just law enforcement, but we are also resources and tools that are here for them to help make them successful," Hardin said.

Chief Hardin has more than 26 years of experience in law enforcement and spent the last 13 years as officer in charge at Gwinnett County Public Schools in Suwanee, Ga.