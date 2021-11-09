Watch
Tallahassee Community College showing appreciation for veteran students

Spotlighting services veterans have access to
Posted at 9:05 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 21:05:37-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College is supporting veteran students by hosting an event with local vendors like the VA.

TCC hopes having an event before Veteran's Day will spotlight services veterans have access to at the school that are designed to help promote confidence and success in the classroom and beyond.

President of the Student Veteran's Association, Frank Brown, says Monday's event is a great opportunity for networking and building relationships.

"To see veterans that have succeeded and so they can see that path in themselves and also to be at each other's back pushing each other forward to make sure we're able to succeed together."

TCC plans to do more outreach for veterans and the community in the future.

