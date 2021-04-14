Watch
Tallahassee Community College receives mulit-million dollar Rebuild Florida grant

Grant focuses on Hurricane Michael recovery efforts
The grant will go towards training people to take jobs that will help rebuild damage caused by Hurricane Michael.
Posted at 6:46 PM, Apr 14, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Millions of dollars are coming to Tallahassee Community College to help with the ongoing Hurricane Michael disaster recovery.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity awarded $4.7 million between TCC and Chipola College in Marianna. The Rebuild Florida grant will support construction trades, including HVAC programs, carpentry, and welding. TCC Vice President for Workforce Development Kim Moore said since the hurricane, there is a dire need for that workforce.

"I would even call it a cry that we're hearing from local employers in dire need of this particular workforce. We have workforce programs now that relate to HVAC and manufacturing. This grant will do something special. It will allow us to expand the program offerings," said Moore.

Up to 500 people will be able to get the training. It's also creating six new jobs with TCC.

