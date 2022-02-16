Tallahassee Community College receives Leah Meyer Austin award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A prestigious award for Tallahassee Community College.

“Achieving the Dream” is awarding them the highest distinction a college in that network can earn.

“The Leah-Meyer-Austin Award” recognizes a college that looks to reduce equity gaps between students and increasing success.

The award also comes with a $25,000 award.

TCC says student success is its highest priority.

“This award is really in recognition of the faculty and the staff and the administrators of this institution who share a common desire to make a difference in the lives of all of our students," Tallahassee Community College president Jim Murdaugh said.

TCC was also awarded the ATD Leader College of Distinction Award in 2009.

It's the only college in Florida to receive both awards.