Tallahassee Community College receives $1 million grant for nursing program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Nearly $1 million is going to Tallahassee's Community College, to help bridge the nursing shortage. That money is coming from a $79 million grant for nursing education programs throughout Florida. That includes recruitment efforts, scholarships and educational tools.

The Vice President of Student Affairs with TCC, Calandra Stringer, says the money they are receiving will allow them to double the number of nursing faculty.

"We know we want to meet the demand but in order to hire additional nursing faculty, in order to be able to accommodate different space needs more simulation space is needed," Stringer said. "We knew we would need additional funds, so we are grateful the Governor came through and met that need for all the institutions."

TCC has already hired 10 additional faculty and in a couple months will debut to a new group of nursing students.