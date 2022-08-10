Tallahassee Community College receives $1.6M grant from Job Growth Grant Fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College is growing their enrollment with the help of a new grant.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is giving $1.6 million to double TCC's enrollment in its dental healthcare and surgical technology program.

There are currently about 30 students in the program. The new grant will allow up to 60 students.

Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Calandra Stringer is excited to be able to get more students off the wait list. "One of the things that you never want to tell a student is that we have no more room, and so this allows us to no longer have to say that to students."

Increasing the amount of students in the program will also help close the gap of healthcare professionals.

The money will be used to purchase additional equipment for more students to go through the program. Stringer expects the new equipment and additional students to be added to the program within the next couple of semesters.