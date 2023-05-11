Tallahassee Community College programs help with nursing shortage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's National Nurses week, and Tallahassee Community College is working to fill the shortage of nurses in the state.

New funding from the legislature has let TCC hire more faculty for their program, and increase the available space. They've added new nursing labs and simulation space.

All that leads to TCC being able to admit more students, bringing in 130 students every fall and spring. And the college plans to keep increasing that number.

TCC Provost Calandra Stringer said it's all about meeting a need in the community.

"We're a community college. We're here for the community. And if there's a local demand, be it respiratory therapy, dental hygienist, we're going to work to meet that demand," Stringer said. "We're just grateful to have the support of the local legislature to meet some of those shortages."

TCC offers an A.S. in nursing, an accelerated Registered Nursing program, and a bachelor's degree in nursing which is completely online.