Tallahassee Community College opening new lounge for veterans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Giving those that served...a place to be served. Tallahassee Community College is rolling out The Stars and Stripes Lounge…

a space for students who served in the military to relax while on campus. TCC has one of the largest veteran-student populations...and the lounge will serve as a place of comfort while they transition out of the service. Sponsor of the lounge, Richard Moore, says this is important to veteran success in the future.

Moore said "TCC cares about their success coming out of the military going back to school transitioning into a civilian workforce and being successful at what they do."

The lounge is part of the Veterans Success Center that helps over 800 veteran students at TCC. The lounge plans to have animal therapy sessions and much more throughout the semester.