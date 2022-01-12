Tallahassee Community College hosting multiple MLK events Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College is hosting two events that commemorate the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Thursday.

TCC will stage a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and photo identification is required.

Appointments can be made at https://www.oneblood.org/donate-now/ and use code number 17581.

Donors will receive food and other items.

For more information, contact Deidra Green at 850-201-8090 or deidra.green@tcc.fl.edu

The TCC Student Union will be the site of the Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Quilt.

Individuals may post their favorite Martin Luther King Jr. Quote or share your hopes for a more inclusive future.

The quilt will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.