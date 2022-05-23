Tallahassee Community College helping graduating high school seniors transition to college life

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Helping high school students in the Big Bend get a jump-start on college.

That's what Tallahassee Community College is doing with their Summer Scholar Program.

The program lets incoming TCC freshman take two college classes, geared to meet their specific needs.

Students also take part in an enrichment session which covers resume building, leadership skills, and how to get into the honors program.

Brielle Crooms is the program coordinator and says they hope to serve up to 100 students this summer.

"[Students can] get to their next career goals, transfer to the universities of their dreams, and just get to those next steps so with the scholar program we just design it to allow those students to just be content with what their choices are, to find their passions, to achieve their goals," said Crooms.

TCC will even pay for the entire program which starts on June 27th.

Click here to apply.