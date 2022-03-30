Tallahassee Community College awarded $1.5 million for apprenticeship programs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College was one of several colleges and school districts in the state of Florida that were awarded funding by the state.

According to a news release from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office Wednesday, TCC was awarded $1.5 million towards expansion of registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs.

A total of 11 colleges and school districts in Florida will receive part of $10.5 million in funding for the programs.

The governor’s office notes funding was via the Expansion of Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-apprenticeship grant.

ERAP provides grant money to state colleges, district and technical schools for apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs.

Hillsborough Community College ($1,575,000), Seminole State College ($1,506,879), Palm-Beach State College ($1,223,600), Hernando County School District ($1,173,900), Palm Beach County School District ($1,057,434), Pasco-Hernando State College ($956,346), The University of Florida, College of Education ($603,461), Santa Fe College ($568,860), Pinellas Technical College ($276,220), and Miami-Dade College ($48,545) were awarded funding along with TCC.

The governor's office noted electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, Electrical Vehicle (EV), and diesel mechanics, low voltage telecommunications, construction and design, radiology and magnetic resonance imaging, teaching, and culinary are some of the occupations that have benefited from the ERAP in terms of hiring new workers.