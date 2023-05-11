Watch Now
Tallahassee Community College announces additional programs to begin fall 2023

Tallahassee Community College announced Thursday additional degree programs that will be available this fall. Business administration, elementary education and exceptional student education. Also announced were three $50,000 scholarship donations.
Posted at 5:25 PM, May 11, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College announced Thursday additional degree programs that will be available this fall.

The college will begin offering three bachelor programs in Business administration, elementary education and exceptional student education. TCC President Jim Murdaugh says the latter two programs will address a growing teacher shortage.

Also announced were three $50,000 scholarship donations.

Each donation will cover half of the cost of the program for 17 students.

Scholarship applications are available now online.

