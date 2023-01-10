Tallahassee Community College and Domi Station college credit partnership

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Giving students the tools needed so they can one day be future business owners, a partnership with TCC and Domi Sation incubator is helping do just that.

Dr. Joey Walter, The Dean of Business Industry and Technology at Tallahassee Community College, describes this new partnership with Domi station and TCC as a pathway to success.

"This is just other example of us finding ways to serve all students meeting them where they are we want them to be successful we have all those opportunities in place for them to be successful no matter what their career path is," said Walter.

Tallahassee Community College is offering college level courses during the Spring 2023 semester for students who completed the Domi Education Incubation Program.

Domi Station offers a 6-month program for entrepreneurs who want to gain experience to kick start their career.

Robert Blacklidge, Director of Domi Station, says this partnership is designed to prepare students who are seeking to purse a degree in business or begin a business of their own.

"That foundation that we build here through the program is crucial to helping them grow not only as a business owner but individual with those entrepreneur mindsets.

"We have all kinds of programs put in place to help students be successful regardless of their background, so we really want them to get that head start whatever career path they choose. So, this type of articulation with Domi Station really help those students achieve success." says, Walter

