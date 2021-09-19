Tallahassee Community Action Committee protests outside of Leon County Jail for better conditions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community Action Committee held a rally outside of the Leon County Sheriff's Office Saturday afternoon to protest conditions at the Leon County Jail.

This protest comes four days after a female inmate at the jail was found dead.

Although the sheriff's department has not confirmed if the death was COVID-19 related, TCAC says they want to see all low level offenders out on bail as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"We have to do better by the people behind bars, because those are civilians, and they pay taxes just like we do and we have to take care of us but we need our sheriff and we need our staff here to do more," said Trish Brown with TCAC.

TCAC says they had an earlier meeting with Sheriff Walt Mcneil about conditions inside the jail. ABC 27 reached out to the sheriff's office for comment about today's protest but have not yet heard back.