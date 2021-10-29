Tallahassee communities create innovative ways to celebrate Halloween

TALLAHASSEE — Halloween is coming soon and people in Tallahassee are getting ready to take on the adventures.

St. John Paul II Catholic High School is launching its first trunk or treat.

The students, faculty and parents wanted to bring some joy to their community after the loss they faced.

Public Relations director Christina Sabo said she missed being able to gather with everyone and it's important for her to reconnect with her community.

"I think we went through such a time where we were so distanced and we aren't we hadn't seen faces and so long so just this year, the school year has been such a blessing and seeing so many faces again, coming together just unity within the Tallahassee community," said Sabo.

The Trunk or Treat and Halloween activities are starting at 6 p.m. at St. John Paul II Catholic High School on Oct. 29.

It is free for all ages but people are advised to get there early so they don't miss the surprises.

Food trucks, a KidZone and pumpkins will also be accessible for everyone.