Tallahassee committed to creating a safe community for bicyclists

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As her main mode of transportation, Cecilia Padilla relies on her bike to get around Tallahassee, including work.

"I would say there's some room for improvement on certain roads, Tennessee is terrifying, I always try to take the back roads through there. There's just certain roads you have to be careful about," said Padilla.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, since the beginning of the year, there have been 15 bicycle crashes in Leon County, with two of those being fatal.

That's why the City of Tallahassee is making sure that when they start a new project, they're keeping safety in mind.

"It's something like a holistic point of view. When we make a road better for automobiles, we also try to make it better for cyclists," said Julie Christesen, Chief Planner for the city of Tallahassee and Leon County.

Off of FAMU Way, the city has made a five-foot multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists, with a bike line also available on the side of the road.

These features will be added to other projects in the works. It is one of the many ways the city is keeping people like Scott Benton safe.

"A lot of people can't drive because of one thing or another so we really think that the streets should be a safe place for them to ride, so we try to bring attentino to that," said Benton.

The city also said they will also be holding a Bike safety Webinar planned for May 19 for anybody interested in staying safe on the road.