Tallahassee commissioners appoint new members to Citizens Police Review Board

Commissioners have appointed six members to the Citizens Police Review Board

The board has a quorum for the first time since December 2022

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow deferred his appointment.

The Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board now has enough members for a quorum. It's the first time since December of 2022 that the Board has had enough members to meet.

The Tallahassee City Commission appointed five new members Wednesday evening. They also re-appointed an existing member. Commissioner Jeremy Matlow deferred his appointment until next month. Two people are in the middle of their term.

The CPRB normally consists of nine members.

Five of those are directly appointed by each City Commissioner. The other four are nominated by community organizations. The goal is to increase transparency, trust and respect between the Tallahassee Police Department and the community.

The Board had been unable to meet since December 2022. The city's website had six vacancies listed as of this afternoon.

City Commissioners voted in December to remove Taylor Biro. They were concerned about a sticker on a cup that said "abolish police."

At the same meeting -- the commission chose not to re-appoint board Chairman Ed Gaines and member Barry Munroe. That decision led to a fourth member stepping down the same week.

A fifth member chose not to seek re-appointment when her term ended at the end of 20-22 -- leaving the board without enough members to meet.