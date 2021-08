TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University, Florida A&M University and Tallahassee Community College will be closed to all non-essential employees and students Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, due to Tropical Storm Fred.

ABC 27 will continue to update this list as more information becomes available.

The ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team has also extended its First Alert Weather Day into Tuesday and will be bringing regular updates on the development of Tropical Storm Fred.