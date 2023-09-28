Tallahassee City Commission votes to raise property taxes and increase TPD budget by $9.5 million

City commission voted to increase millage rate

Adds $9.5 million to public safety budget

Majority of property owners will see a monthly increase of $3.50 or less

The Tallahassee City Commission has voted to increase the millage rate and raise the Tallahassee Police Department budget. The Final Budget Adoption for this fiscal year passed on a 3 to 2 vote Wednesday evening.

Tallahassee commissioners say it's an increase of .35 mills. According to commission documents, most property owners will see a monthly tax increase of $3.50 or less. Most multi-family property units will see an increase of $2 or less.

The funding will help support a 14% increase to the Tallahassee Police Department's budget. Commissioners approved $9.5 million in additional funding. It will help address violent crime, add 20 new officers, and advanced video, software and artificial intelligence technology.

The new budget will go into effect on October 1st.